Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprises every employee with $5,000 bonus

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an employee appreciation and awards buffet Wednesday.
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:37 AM AKDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (Gray News) - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas surprised all its 5,400 employees with a $5,000 bonus at an employee appreciation and awards buffet Wednesday.

Company representatives for the luxury resort casino and hotel said the bonuses total more than $27 million.

Resort President and CEO Bill McBeath made the announcement on stage, followed by a confetti cannon shooting into the crowd of cheering employees.

The audience of employees had been holding their breath to find out which lucky employee would be gifted the $5,000 bonus – but McBeath shocked them when he said, “Congratulations to… every one of you!”

McBeath credited the employees with maintaining “a youthful, exuberant brand” while working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the luncheon, two lucky employees were also gifted vacations to San Diego and Hawaii – Staci Stafford, a housekeeping worker trainer, and Samira Harbali, a server at the resort.

Blackstone, the New York-based private equity firm, owns the approximately 3,000-room, two-tower Cosmopolitan property. According to the Associated Press, Blackstone plans in coming weeks to complete a $1.6 billion sale of property operations to casino giant MGM Resorts International.

In an email, Tyler Henritze, head of strategic investments for Blackstone Real Estate, said, “We are incredibly proud of what we accomplished at The Cosmopolitan under our ownership to create the most dynamic destination on the Las Vegas Strip. We know that none of that would have been possible without the hard work and dedication of the resort’s amazing employees, and we are thrilled to recognize those contributions.”

The Cosmopolitan opened on Dec. 15, 2010 and is located just south of the Bellagio on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard.

