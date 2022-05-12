Advertisement

Fuller Creek flooding forces Sterling Highway to one-lane operations

By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COOPER LANDING, Alaska (KTUU) - A surge of water spilled over the banks of Fuller Creek early Thursday morning and onto the Sterling Highway around mile 57, according to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

The flooding resulted in one to two inches of water on the highway near the Fuller Creek trailhead, a popular hiking spot on the Kenai Peninsula, and forced the road to shut down temporarily. Department spokesperson Jill Reese said the road is currently down to one-lane flagging operations as of 9 a.m. and expects it fully reopen to two lanes within an hour.

Reese said the department is unsure if the surge of water was due to a landslide or the release of a snow dam or beaver dam further up the hillside. She said the water rushed down and split into two main channels — one going under the highway in an already-existing culvert, and another going over the pavement in several different places. Reese said crews rerouted the water to help drain it off the road surface, and cleared debris that came with it.

Reese also advised motorists to drive carefully in that area, as previous construction projects unrelated to the flooding are still underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

