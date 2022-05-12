Advertisement

Grocery prices spike, breakfast items hit hard

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.
Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021.(Pexels)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:57 AM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of groceries is enough to give many Americans heartburn – or at least burn a hole in the wallet.

Food prices shot up nearly 9.5% last month compared to April 2021. That’s the biggest annual hike in 41 years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Breakfast is the meal getting hit especially hard.

Eggs are over 22% more expensive, due in large part to a shortage caused by an infectious Avian Flu, but margarine, milk, bacon and coffee also saw price increases.

Consumers are also feeling the pinch when they go out to eat. Menu prices rose 7.2% over the past 12 months.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU)
JBER soldier killed in bear attack on base
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes its budget with $5,500 in cash payments
Anchorage Police Department.
South Anchorage SWAT response leads to arrest of man
Crews battle a two-acre fire near mile 47 of the Sterling Highway in Cooper Landing.
Wildfire burning near Cooper Landing
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Senate adds $5,500 PFD, energy relief check to the budget

Latest News

Mattel announced the debut of a Barbie with a hearing aid and a Ken with vitiligo.
Mattel debuts Barbie with hearing aids, Ken with vitiligo
This image released by the Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration, Thursday, May 12, 2022, shows...
Astronomers capture 1st image of Milky Way’s huge black hole
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested Tuesday that Ukraine’s military is gradually...
Finland moves toward joining NATO amid Russia threats
At least 20 homes were destroyed in a fire near Los Angeles.
Wind, drought combine to make western US fires unstoppable