Groom late to wedding after getting stuck in elevator

The couple is thankful to finally be married – and with a unique story – for better or worse. (KFSN, Brandon Valdez via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) - A California bride was worried her groom got cold feet when he was more than an hour late to the altar, but he just ran into a problem trying to get to the church on time.

The happiest moment of Misty and Brandon Valdez’s lives was delayed Saturday when the groom was an hour-and-a-half late to the altar. He and his groomsmen got stuck in an elevator inside a Best Western in Clovis, California.

“As soon as we go to leave and get into the elevator to go down from the third floor, about halfway - a jolt. We pretty much knew immediately something was a little bit off,” Brandon Valdez said.

Brandon Valdez and his groomsmen got stuck in a hotel elevator on their way to the church for...
Brandon Valdez and his groomsmen got stuck in a hotel elevator on their way to the church for his wedding.(Source: Brandon Valdez, KFSN via CNN)

Within minutes of getting trapped, the Clovis Fire Department was called to help rescue the groom and six others.

“Really, the only thing we could do was just laugh it off at that point,” Brandon Valdez said.

While it’s a funny story, the couple says it also came at a cost. They had to skip family photos at the church before the reception.

“This was the most important day of our lives, and we missed some of that time that we’re not going to get back,” Misty Valdez said.

Hotel management told the couple the elevator problem was out of their hands, but the two disagree and would like some kind of compensation for the inconvenience. They were offered a discount on a future stay, but as locals, they don’t need that.

All in all, the couple is thankful to finally be married – and with a unique story – for better or worse.

