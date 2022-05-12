JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Army Alaska soldier that was killed by a bear Tuesday has been identified as Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, according to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officials.

Plant, 30, from Saint Augustine, Florida, was an infantryman from the Third Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment that served in Alaska, according to a release from JBER spokesperson Erin Eaton.

Plant was attacked Tuesday evening during a training exercise west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, in an area known to Alaska Army as Area 412. The release said another soldier received minor injuries in the attack but has been treated and released from the JBER hospital, where Plant was declared dead.

The 673rd Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

The release said Plant has served as an active-duty soldier in the Army since January 2015, following a stint in the Army Reserves. He spent time serving in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before making his way to Alaska in July 2021.

“Staff Sgt. Plant was an integral part of our organization,” Lt. Col. David J. Nelson, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment commander, said in the release. “He was a positive and dedicated leader who brought joy and energy to the paratroopers who served with him. He always had a smile on his face, he always went above and beyond what was asked of him, and he served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege to know him. His loss is deeply felt within our organization and we offer our sincere condolences to friends and family.”

