Advertisement

JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack

Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant
Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant(U.S. Army)
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Army Alaska soldier that was killed by a bear Tuesday has been identified as Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant, according to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson officials.

Plant, 30, from Saint Augustine, Florida, was an infantryman from the Third Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment that served in Alaska, according to a release from JBER spokesperson Erin Eaton.

Plant was attacked Tuesday evening during a training exercise west of the Anchorage Regional Landfill, in an area known to Alaska Army as Area 412. The release said another soldier received minor injuries in the attack but has been treated and released from the JBER hospital, where Plant was declared dead.

The 673rd Security Forces Squadron initially responded to the incident, and the Alaska Wildlife Troopers are still searching for the bear involved in the attack.

The release said Plant has served as an active-duty soldier in the Army since January 2015, following a stint in the Army Reserves. He spent time serving in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Fort Bragg, North Carolina, before making his way to Alaska in July 2021.

“Staff Sgt. Plant was an integral part of our organization,” Lt. Col. David J. Nelson, 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment commander, said in the release. “He was a positive and dedicated leader who brought joy and energy to the paratroopers who served with him. He always had a smile on his face, he always went above and beyond what was asked of him, and he served as an inspiration to all who had the privilege to know him. His loss is deeply felt within our organization and we offer our sincere condolences to friends and family.”

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU)
JBER soldier killed in bear attack on base
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes its budget with $5,500 in cash payments
Anchorage Police Department.
South Anchorage SWAT response leads to arrest of man
After three long days on the floor, the Alaska House is wrapping up budget amendment debates...
Alaska House delays vote on whether to pass the Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments
The Alaska State Capitol
Alaska Senate adds $5,500 PFD, energy relief check to the budget

Latest News

The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod reverses penalties on mushers who sheltered dogs amid storm
A surge of water spilled over the banks of Fuller Creek early Thursday morning and onto the...
Fuller Creek flooding forces Sterling Highway to one-lane operations
This month, in honor of National Hospital Week and Nurses week, the hospital wants to remind...
Alaska Regional Hospital spends week celebrating their staff members
To honor the legacy of the first Black principal in Anchorage schools, Fairview Elementary has...
To honor the legacy of the first black principal in Anchorage, Fairview Elementary has a new name