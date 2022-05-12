Advertisement

Suspect arrested after attempted abduction caught on video

Prosecutors say the surveillance video led to several tips that helped catch the suspect. (WFXT, BURLINGTON POLICE, MIDDLESEX COUNTY DA, CNN)
By WFXT Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Mass. (WFXT) - With the help of the public, Massachusetts police arrested a man for an attempted abduction. Surveillance video shows the suspect grab a woman and pull her down the street as she struggles to break free.

Tyler Healey, 23, spent two days on the run after what police say was an abduction attempt Sunday night in Burlington, Massachusetts. He faces four charges, including attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to rape.

Surveillance video shows a man police believe to be Healey grabbing the 37-year-old victim. He puts her in a headlock, dragging her away.

Tyler Healey, 23, faces multiple charges in what police say was an attemped abduction of a...
Tyler Healey, 23, faces multiple charges in what police say was an attemped abduction of a 37-year-old woman. Those charges include attempted kidnapping and assault with intent to rape.(Source: Burlington Police, WFXT via CNN)

But she put up a big fight, and police say it worked.

“I thank the victim specifically for her fight, her tenacious fight that night, the fight she put up in the middle of that Middlesex Turnpike. She gave herself a chance,” said Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne.

That surveillance video led to several tips that helped catch Healey, according to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan. Prosecutors say one of those tips was from the suspect’s father, who recognized his son’s sneakers.

Authorities also praised Ariel Naylor, a woman who called 911 and helped scare the suspect away after witnessing the attempted abduction.

“I did it because that woman needed my help,” Naylor said.

She is now being called a hero.

“[She] put herself into harm’s way, potentially acting without due regard for her safety, and her acts were selfless,” Browne said.

Healey appeared in court Wednesday. He is being held until next week for a dangerous hearing.

Copyright 2022 WFXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage Auto Mart at the corner of Spenard and 36th Avenue.
Restitution available for those who purchased from Anchorage Auto Mart
Alaska State Troopers.
Wasilla man charged with murder in death of woman found in her vehicle
Tiberius Newbill of Anchorage needs a stem cell transplant, but so far a donor has proved...
An Anchorage boy needs a life-saving stem cell transplant, but finding a match has been tough
The tripod moved out on the Tanana River at 6:47 p.m. Alaska Standard Time on Monday, May 2,...
Tripod moves out on Tanana River, signaling end of this year’s Nenana Ice Classic
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate committee advances transgender sports bill for K-12 students

Latest News

Etheldra Davis graduated from The University of Alaska Fairbanks with a masters in education.
Fairview elementary to be renamed after first black principal in Anchorage
The Alaska Native Medical Center held a carnival to celebrate National Nurses' Week
Alaska Native Medical Center celebrates Nurses Week with a carnival
The Alaska Native Medical Center celebrated National Nurses Week on Wednesday by giving staff a...
Alaska Native Medical Center celebrates Nurses Week with a carnival
Prosecutors say the surveillance video led to several tips that helped catch the suspect,...
Video shows attempted kidnapping suspect put victim in headlock, drag her away