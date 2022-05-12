Widespread rain returns to Southcentral into the night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The countdown is on for some much needed rain to fall across Southcentral, as the fire danger remains high. An Arctic low currently bring snow to the northwest part of the state, will drive south through the day. As it does, we’ll see increasing clouds and eventually rain into the night. Despite the increasing clouds today, temperatures will still warm into the lower 50s across much of the region.

The rain is set to arrive for many after the evening commute and will gradually spread across much of Southcentral into the night. The heaviest rain looks to fall across parts of the Mat-Su Valley, where many areas could easily see or exceed 0.30″ of rain. As the continues to pull to the south it will weaken. Anchorage likely will see up to a quarter of an inch of rain, which is the most the area has seen since early March. Unfortunately, not much rain will fall across the Kenai, with just isolated to scattered showers expected. As for Prince William Sound and the Copper River Basin, we’ll see periods of rain through the night, with some locations likely seeing upwards of half an inch of rain.

While rain will be the predominant precipiation type, higher elevations across Southcentral will see a shot for a wintry mix if not some snow showers. Any precipiation remaining into Friday will clear out by the afternoon hours, with temperatures staying on the cooler side. We’ll keep the clouds around for most of the day, with drier and warmer weather returning into the weekend.

Looking ahead into next week, Anchorage will make a run at 60 degrees for the first time this year.

Have a terrific Thursday!

