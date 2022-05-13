May to bring more than just rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We may be well into May, but some leftover winter weather is moving through the state.

The newest storm system is dropping out of the North, pulling down colder air along with it.

That cold air has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for the Alaska Range along the Parks highway for accumulations of 6-10 inches in the Denali and Cantwell area. Anyone planning to travel the Parks Highway should be prepared for challenging conditions. Another chilly night in the panhandle as a Frost Advisory was issued for midnight to 8 a.m. Friday.

Anchorage hasn’t had any precipitation in 20 days. But this system will likely break that streak. Rain is likely to fall in the lower levels, with snow expected to hit higher elevations. This will last through Friday, and taper off Saturday.

Whittier and Cordova could see the most rain for the region Friday and Saturday.

Sunday sees high pressure building in behind the storm, so sunshine will return to the Interior, West and Southcentral area, even Southeast Alaska will get a nice break from active weather.

Flooding is still a major concern in the interior.

