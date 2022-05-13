The mercury will rise, as showers depart Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Arctic low moving thorugh the state, has finally brought some much needed rain to parts of Southcentral. Since the rain began Thursday evening, many across Southcentral have seen upwards of a tenth of an inch of rain, with some areas squeezing out more. For Anchorage, this is the most liquid precipitaiton we’ve seen since March. It’s certainly been a welcoming trend in an area that is already dealing with a high fire danger.

Scattered rain showers stick around through the day with up to half an inch of rain for Prince William Sound, with lighter amounts elsewhere across Southcentral. While the rain is set to come to an end across the region into the night, Southeast will keep isolated showers in the forecast into the weekend. Through the Interior, a wintry mix remains today with drier and milder conditions in the days ahead.

As the Arctic low dissipates, the weather pattern across the state will begin a warming trend. While this will mean warmer conditions for many, breakup will continue to lead to the possiblity for ice jams. The two rivers of concern continue to be the Yukon River and Kuskokwim River. Both rivers are bringing parts of Alaska the potential for flooding into the evening hours.

Sunshine returns to Southcentral into the weekend, with temperatures expected to warm 5 to 8 degrees warmer than Friday. If you’re a fan of warmer weather, the 60s will most certainly occur next week, with plenty of sunshine for all.

Have a wonderful weekend!

