Moose can be aggressive during early summer, Fish and Game warns

A moose in Alaska.
A moose in Alaska.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 9:11 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage is a popular city for moose and humans to coexist, according to the Alaska Department of Fish Game which said Anchorage likely has the highest population of moose and humans living together.

This is why the department is warning residents to be aware of moose during the early summer months, Fish and Game wildlife biologist Tim Spivey said moose are more likely to act aggressively from mid-May through mid-June because of their newborn calves.

“We’re starting to get preliminary reports of moose calves hitting the ground,” Spivey said on Thursday. “Just some general advice is that it’s good to give cow moose plenty of space this time of year. It’s also a good idea to give lone or potentially lone calves plenty of space this time of year.”

Spivey added that if you see a calf, there is likely a cow in the nearby vicinity, and to not approach the moose this time of year. If you want to take photographs Spivey suggests doing it from a safe distance.

While bear attacks receive many headlines, Spivey said that moose injure more people than bears statewide. Moose are known to charge, stomp and kick when they are feeling threatened and protecting their young, according to fish and game.

“Just try and put some sort of barrier between you and the cow,” Spivey said. “If possible slowly move away from the calf or from the cow. Give yourself plenty of space between the moose.”

Wildlife encounters or orphaned animals can all be reported on the agency’s website.

