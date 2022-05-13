Advertisement

National Guard assists 45 Manley Hot Springs residents displaced from homes by flooding

Alaska's News Source Anchor Rebecca Palsha brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for May 12, 2022.
By Tim Rockey
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding along the Tanana River displaced 45 Manley Hot Springs residents from 25 different homes, according to a press release from the Alaska National Guard.

The release said that the Alaska National Guard sent five soldiers from Fairbanks to Manley Hot Springs to assist residents in clearing flood debris.

Related: Manley Hot Springs flooding from ice jam

The May 7 flooding caused approximately one foot of water along roads in Manley Hot Springs and caused Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare the event a disaster. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding caused by an ice jam downriver was the second-worst flooding event in recorded history.

Related: Tanana River ice jam has broken

“Alaskans are accustomed to severe weather and flooding, but this spring breakup has been particularly challenging throughout the state,” said Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in the release.

The release states that the State Emergency Operations Center began response operations immediately and that the five Guardsmen will dispose of flood debris and dig water channels.

“The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and prepared to provide disaster response support when requested by civil authorities,” Saxe said. “We are always ready to respond to support Alaskans. This Alaska National Guard task force will work closely with the Manley Hot Spring leadership, state emergency management, and the Tanana Chiefs Conference to support the recovery effort for the residents of Manley Hot Springs.”

Flood Warning: High water reported as breakup continues

Manley Hot Springs was not the only Alaskan community to be impacted by flooding rivers, as the National Weather Service also issued warnings for Circle along the Yukon River and Glennallen along Moose Creek in the Copper River Basin that are currently active. Galena is also under a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

Stay informed with breaking news alerts from the Alaska's News Source app

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU)
JBER soldier killed in bear attack on base
After three long days on the floor, the Alaska House is wrapping up budget amendment debates...
Alaska House delays vote on whether to pass the Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes its budget with $5,500 in cash payments
Anchorage Police Department.
South Anchorage SWAT response leads to arrest of man
Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant
JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack

Latest News

Dr. Kevin Snyder examines the eyes of a working dog
Service and working animals receive free eye exams in May
The winners of the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic have been announced.
Nenana Ice Classic winners announced
A surge of water spilled over the banks of Fuller Creek early Thursday morning and onto the...
Beaver dam gives out, briefly floods portion of Sterling Highway
Sally, a search and rescue dog after getting her eyes checked at Tier 1 Veterinary Medical...
Service and working animals receive free eye exams in May