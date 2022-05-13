National Guard assists 45 Manley Hot Springs residents displaced from homes by flooding

MANLEY HOT SPRINGS, Alaska (KTUU) - Flooding along the Tanana River displaced 45 Manley Hot Springs residents from 25 different homes, according to a press release from the Alaska National Guard.

The release said that the Alaska National Guard sent five soldiers from Fairbanks to Manley Hot Springs to assist residents in clearing flood debris.

The May 7 flooding caused approximately one foot of water along roads in Manley Hot Springs and caused Gov. Mike Dunleavy to declare the event a disaster. According to the National Weather Service, the flooding caused by an ice jam downriver was the second-worst flooding event in recorded history.

“Alaskans are accustomed to severe weather and flooding, but this spring breakup has been particularly challenging throughout the state,” said Maj. Gen. Torrence Saxe, adjutant general of the Alaska National Guard and commissioner of the Alaska Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, in the release.

The release states that the State Emergency Operations Center began response operations immediately and that the five Guardsmen will dispose of flood debris and dig water channels.

“The Alaska National Guard is trained, equipped and prepared to provide disaster response support when requested by civil authorities,” Saxe said. “We are always ready to respond to support Alaskans. This Alaska National Guard task force will work closely with the Manley Hot Spring leadership, state emergency management, and the Tanana Chiefs Conference to support the recovery effort for the residents of Manley Hot Springs.”

Manley Hot Springs was not the only Alaskan community to be impacted by flooding rivers, as the National Weather Service also issued warnings for Circle along the Yukon River and Glennallen along Moose Creek in the Copper River Basin that are currently active. Galena is also under a flood watch issued by the National Weather Service.

