Nenana Ice Classic winners announced

Alaska's News Source Anchor Rebecca Palsha brings you the FastCast daily digital headlines for May 12, 2022.
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The winners of the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic have been announced.

A total of 18 entries will share this year’s $242,923 jackpot, according to a list of winners posted on the annual betting competition’s website.

The winners listed are: Dale Bagley, Paula Bifelt, Moses Brink, Joe Dinkins, Desmond Duffy, Joseph Durrenberger, Kathy Fecke, Edith Frazier, Joseph Gschwind, Lisa Huntington, Roar Ingebretsen, Sean Lincoln, Rosemary Nelson, Sharon A. Turner, Ted and Sally Wicken, Tim R. Young, Nikiski Adventurers Pool and Keefe Klan Pool.

The tripod moved far enough down the Tanana River to stop the clock on May 2 at 6:47 p.m. this year.

In addition to the winners, the Food Bank of Alaska will also cash in thanks to late-night show host John Oliver.

Earlier this year, Oliver featured the Nenana Ice Classic on his show and even placed an entry for April 26 at 2:17 p.m., promising to give the proceeds to the Food Bank of Alaska if he won. Oliver said win or lose, he would give $10,000 to the food bank.

The Nenana Ice Classic dates back to 1917 and involves betting, at $2.50 per entry, on when a wooden tripod drops on the Tanana River during the breakup of the river ice.

This year’s event also marked the last for Manager Cherrie Forness, who stepped down after 26 years at the competition’s helm.

