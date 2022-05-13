Service and working animals receive free eye exams in May

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dr. Kevin Snyder is performing free eye exams on service and working animals in the month of May at Tier 1 Veterinary Medical Center in Palmer, Alaska.

Snyder said he is one of just two ophthalmologists in Alaska.

“One of the reasons that I’m here in Alaska is to provide services that otherwise wouldn’t be available to people here full time, so they’d have to travel out of state,” Snyder said. “So to be able to be here locally and to provide that for these dogs that serve the community is just kind of just one way I can give back to the community and help those animals who are helping us.”

Snyder is volunteering all month as part of the American College of Veterinarian Ophthalmology’s national service animal eye exam event.

According to the ACVO, approximately 8,000 eye exams are provided across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico each May.

