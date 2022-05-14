Advertisement

Anchorage Creek Cleanup gets underway

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s Citywide Cleanup continues through the end of the month, but from May 12-24 there’s a special emphasis on cleaning creeks and other waterways.

Now in its 38th year, the Creek Cleanup has morphed from a one-day event to two weeks of cleaning done by volunteer teams organized by the Anchorage Waterways Council.

Council Executive Director Cherie Northon said it’s too late to sign up for formal team events but added that anyone is welcome to clean up on their own. Northon said picking any type of trash off the ground can keep it from ending up in the ocean.

“The straws, the masks that are out there, cigarette butts, anything, because they’ll all end up down in our creeks anyway,” Northon said. “(They) wash down to the storm drains. The storm drains empty into the creeks, the creeks empty out into Cook Inlet, and then all the way down into the Pacific Ocean.”

One cleanup event coming up this weekend is the Ship Creek Cleanup which takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For the 10th year in a row, it’s being organized by Bait Shack owner Dustin Slinker.

“It’s kicking off the season, we’d love to see everybody coming out,” said Slinker, adding that people should meet at the Bait Shack at 11 a.m.

“We’ll police up the whole creek, pick up all the trash that we can pick up, we’ll give away some door prizes, we’ll have some raffles. We might even have a little barbeque out here for the folks as a show of appreciation,” he said.

Slinker said all cleanup supplies will be provided but people will likely want to wear boots.

