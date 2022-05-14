Advertisement

Ellie’s Furcast: Lakeside Pet Retreat

Lakeside Pet Retreat isn't just a facility to board animals, it's a home away from home that feels like a vacation for your pet.
By Elinor Baty
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Planning a vacation can be a little stressful for pet parents who can’t find a sitter.

Wanting to get away for a bit while also knowing your fur babies are in good hands is what everyone is looking for. It just so happens that one woman in Big Lake saw a need in the community and jumped into action.

Lakeside Pet Retreat isn’t just a facility to board animals, it’s a home away from home that feels like a vacation for your pet. They board all types of animals — dogs, cats, pigs, birds, and would probably even take a goldfish if asked.

This clean facility is lined with personal rooms, each outfitted with beds, a television and a personal outdoor yard. A large yard is separated intro a ‘big’ dog side and a ‘little’ dog side where guests get to play with each other and the staff who treat them like family members.

