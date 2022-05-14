K-9 receives Medal of Honor after injury during arrest at Dimond Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Police Department K-9 Ray received a Medal of Honor for his bravery in action during an incident that happened nearly a year ago as he was helping to apprehend a man at the Dimond Center.

The event held on Thursday was also a ceremony to celebrate the officers who were on the job during the confrontation.

“We have made a medal of honor for K-9 Ray and so we are going to present him that right now,” said Director of Marketing at the Dimond Center Logan Burt.

The remarkable story of K-9 Ray happened on June 14, 2021, when police were called to an incident at the Dimond Center. Police reported that Rogelio Rogel crashed a vehicle through the south entrance of the mall around 2 a.m. and proceeded to get out of the vehicle while threatening security officers with a machete.

Police responded quickly, and the conflict concluded with no human officers being injured. However, during the arrest K-9 Ray was struck with the machete. Officer Timothy Dorsey handles K-9 Ray.

“The injury could have been a lot worse,” Dorsey said. “Thankfully he was wearing his armor that day and it saved him.”

Ray sustained a deep cut on his leg which required him to get staples, but has since fully recovered from his injuries and is back to performing active duties for the police department.

“They have speed, agility, and they’re really not afraid of anything,” Lt. Scott Houston said. “It’s play for them, its work and they’re able to catch a lot of bad guys and keep people from getting hurt.”

