Multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of Glenn Highway

A person died after crashing a red pickup truck along the Glenn Highway Monday afternoon.
A person died after crashing a red pickup truck along the Glenn Highway Monday afternoon.
By Tim Rockey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Lanes of the Glenn Highway between Boniface Parkway and Muldoon Road are closed after multiple vehicles were involved in an accident, police say.

According to a community alert from Anchorage police, all lanes of the Glenn Highway — both inbound and outbound — are closed between Boniface Parkway and Muldoon Road. Police wrote that they responded to the accident at 5:52 p.m. Police encourage motorists to make alternate travel plans for the next several hours.

Police wrote that they are asking the public to avoid driving on Boundary Avenue between Muldoon Road and Boniface Parkway. Drivers traveling south on the Glenn Highway are asked to enter Anchorage on Muldoon Road, and drivers exiting Anchorage are asked to divert to Boniface Parkway.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

