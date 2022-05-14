Advertisement

Retiring Mat-Su teacher gets surprise celebration at school assembly

Ms. Hebert spent 20 years of her career at Colony Middle School
Some of the students have never attended a spirit assembly before, but for the first time since early 2020 Colony Middle School finally reunited under one roof.
By Carly Schreck
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:25 PM AKDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Saying goodbye at the end of a school year is never easy, and that is especially true for one Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District teacher. Chris Hebert — a math teacher and cheer coach at Colony Middle School — is retiring at the end of this year, but the school wasn’t going to let her off so easily.

Some of the students at Colony have never attended a spirit assembly before, but for the first time since early 2020, students and staff finally reunited under one roof in the school’s gymnasium. The assembly also served as a bitter-sweet celebration for Ms. Hebert, who’s moving to Tennessee to be closer to family.

“It’s so special to me, just to see that people in those very first pictures from 20 years ago are now sitting in the gym here today,” Hebert said.

Ms. Hebert was joined by staff and students as well as family and friends, but what Hebert said made the gathering so special to her was the previous generations of students she taught who once walked the same halls, some with their own children now.

“Two or three years ago now, I think, I had a student come in and say ‘My mom says you were her favorite teacher,’” Hebert recalled. “And it really hit me then that oh my goodness, this is the first year where I’m going to have multi-generations now.”

After performances from choir students, orchestra students, and the very cheerleaders Ms. Hebert coached, the school dimmed the lights in the gym and played a tribute video that featured decades worth of photos of Ms. Hebert’s time as an educator in the Valley. Students waved their flashlights on their phone to light up the dark room.

“What a special tribute that is — not to me I guess — but to a legacy built on serving others and being part of something bigger than myself,” Hebert said through tears. “Wanting to be there for young people for the long haul.”

After 20 years of being there for her students, Friday they were all there for Ms. Hebert.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant
JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack
After three long days on the floor, the Alaska House is wrapping up budget amendment debates...
Alaska House delays vote on whether to pass the Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments
The winners of the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic have been announced.
Nenana Ice Classic winners announced
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska House budget vote stalls over $5,500 cash payments and deficit concerns
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (KTUU)
JBER soldier killed in bear attack on base

Latest News

Rewarding a very good boy.
K-9 receives Medal of Honor after injury during arrest at Dimond Center
Wrangell High School designed and submitted two pairs of shoes to the Vans Custom Culture...
Southeast Alaska high school a finalist in national Vans design competition
The Food Bank of Alaska is now located on Viking Drive
Food Bank of Alaska triples space at new location
Anchorage woman to compete in pageant, bring awareness to invisible illness
Anchorage woman using pageant to spread awareness for invisible illness