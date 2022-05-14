Sixty degree watch is ON!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Now that much of the Valley and the Anchorage bowl has picked up anywhere between one-quarter to one-third of an inch of rain in the past 24 hours, we can move on to our next “watch”. This one for sixty degrees.

Daytime heating on Saturday will cause clouds to dominate the sky by Saturday afternoon, but it will remain dry. High pressure will build farther south into Southcentral on Sunday keeping skies mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the middle 50s. From there, the heat is on, as high pressure remains in control allowing for sunshine and an airmass that will warm up a few degrees each day from one day to the next. That will place 60 degrees in reach easily by late week, if not Tuesday, or Wednesday, at the earliest.

