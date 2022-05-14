Advertisement

Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.
A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported the single-engine Cessna 172 lost power just before Saturday’s crash.

Social media posts showed the plane burning on the bridge.

Drone video showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby.

A man can be seen on the video scrambling from the plane and being helped away by others just before the aircraft was engulfed in flames.

The Miami Herald reported at least one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no known fatalities.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both inbound and outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway have been closed between Muldoon Road and...
2 dead in 4-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway, police say
Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant
JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska House budget vote stalls over $5,500 cash payments and deficit concerns
The winners of the 2022 Nenana Ice Classic have been announced.
Nenana Ice Classic winners announced
Alaska Airlines (file photo)
Alaska Airlines predicts ‘choppy’ May as company hopes changes lead to smoother service

Latest News

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
Multiple people dead in Buffalo supermarket shooting
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop