Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers died Friday in a four-vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway. According to a statement from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, two other soldiers were injured in the accident and were taken to the hospital.

The names of the soldiers will be released 24 hours after the next of kin have been notified. One soldier remains at Providence Medical Center. The other was released.

The Anchorage Police Department is investigating the crash, according to the JBER statement.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

