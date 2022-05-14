Advertisement

Weather Lab: Alaska Native Cultural Charter School blends science and culture

It’s hands-on learning at Alaska Native Cultural Charter School where students are not only studying reading and math, but also getting lessons on Alaska Native culture and values.
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:48 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Their classroom is inside the city, but their lessons come from all over the state, including lessons on what life is like on the tundra and out at sea.

In this week’s weather lab, we visit Alaska Native Cultural Charter School where the fourth graders are learning about science, culture, and Alaska Native values at the same time.

Check out the full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of Alaska’s Weather Source meteorologists for your school or community group.

Get the latest forecast and stay informed on the go with weather alerts from the Alaska’s Weather Source App

