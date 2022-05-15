Advertisement

Pleasant with sun and afternoon clouds

By Joe Bartosik
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:10 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After the much needed rain that fell on Friday, Southcentral enjoyed a pleasant Saturday with plenty of sunshine accompanied by fair weather clouds and seasonable temperatures in the middle and upper 50s.

After a seasonably cool night under a mix of clouds and stars, conditions will repeat themselves for Sunday afternoon. A broad and weak low pressure system in the Gulf will keep thicker clouds and a greater chance of scattered showers along coastal locations of the Kenai Peninsula and Prince William Sound, as well as into Southeast, but from the western Kenai, through the Anchorage bowl, and into the Mat-Su, it will be another very pleasant day to round out the weekend.

As the week progresses, there will be the chance of an isolated shower or two on Tuesday with a weak boundary moving through. Otherwise, high pressure building in from the north will strengthen by the middle part of the week. With that change will come increased sinking air in the atmosphere causing the air to warm, and this is what will allow the region to eclipse 60 degrees for the first time this Spring season.

