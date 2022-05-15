Search for missing child on Kodiak changes from active to reactive

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers announced today they are changing their tactics in the search for Sawyer Cipolla, the seven-year-old who went missing on May 7, 2022 on Kodiak Island. According to Troopers, they are shifting from a “widespread active search to a limited reactive search.”

“This change in tactics will have professional search teams and law enforcement responding to any new information, intel or tips in the search as they transpire,” said Lieutenant Paul Fussey, Statewide Coordinator for Search and Rescue with the Alaska State Troopers. “The moment we receive actionable information regarding a potential location for Sawyer, we will immediately review it and search accordingly.”

Despite a massive search effort including more than 2,500 volunteer searchers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, 14 search and rescue dogs and volunteer pilots and drone pilots, AST say no new information on Sawyer’s location has been found.

Fussey says the search remains a top priority. “We want to bring closure to the family and the Kodiak community,” said Fussey.

In addition to the search and rescue efforts to find Sawyer, troopers report there was also a law enforcement investigation to make sure there was no evidence of child abduction. Troopers also say there is currently no evidence to suggest there is a criminal element to Sawyer’s disappearance.

Alaska State Troopers ask the public to contact them if they have any information that has not already been reported to law enforcement. New information can be reported by phone to (907) 486-4121 or to report information anonymously, tips can be submitted through the AKtips smartphone app or online.

