The 60s are coming!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - While the attention (perhaps rightfully so) is on when Anchorage sees temperatures in the 60s, there still remains a broad, but weak, area of low pressure spinning in the Gulf of Alaska. This feature is still worth mentioning because our forecast models show one more piece of energy that will rotate around it, thus influencing our weather. That is forecast to happen on Tuesday. That said, Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon clouds, and temperatures in the upper 50s to perhaps 60 degrees for the Valley and the Anchorage bowl.

On Tuesday, the above mentioned piece of energy will rotate around the Gulf low and bring widespread clouds to Southcentral Tuesday afternoon with perhaps scattered showers as well. Right now, it appears any rain will be short lived, but the combination of the clouds and moisture will certainly be enough to keep temperatures in the 50s for afternoon highs.

High pressure is then forecast to move south out of the Interior, pushing the Gulf low farther away, allowing skies over Southcentral to stay mostly sunny for Wednesday. The combination of the clear, sunny skies, as well as the sinking air (which warms the airmass further) will allow temperatures to reach 60 degrees on Wednesday, and then surge into the lower 60s on Thursday, and then into the middle 60s for Friday and Saturday! You’ll definitely want to be sure you have plenty of sunscreen on hand if you’ll be spending any large amount of time outdoors later this week.

