Advertisement

‘An infrastructure decade’ – Secretary Buttigieg reflects on first six months of infrastructure law

Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law.
By David Ade
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 11:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Monday marks six months since President Biden signed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Act into law. U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the Washington News Bureau that an “infrastructure decade” is kicking off.

More than 4,000 projects across all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico are now underway using funds from the infrastructure bill. From rural communities to urban areas, the Biden administration said over 3,000 communities are beginning to benefit.

The projects include things such as tunnel and bridge reconstruction, brand new buses for cities, and airport improvements.

Secretary Buttigieg said he anticipates that over the next 5 years, the funding will launch thousands more projects in local communities.

“We’re putting our money where our mouth is, helping communities that have often had projects in mind for a long time,” Buttigieg said. “I know when I was mayor, we had way more projects we wanted to do than we had the funding to do. Now we’re going to look to the communities to bring us their best ideas and support as many of them as we can.”

In response to supply chain issues impacting Americans today, the secretary said he sees infrastructure improvements as a long-term solution for the future.

Multimedia journalist Natalie Grim contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Sawyer Cipolla, provided by Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers say body of 7-year-old Kodiak boy has been found
Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were killed in a crash on Friday.
Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House rejects Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments
Both inbound and outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway have been closed between Muldoon Road and...
2 dead in 4-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway, police say
Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant
JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack

Latest News

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Senate passes its budget with $5,500 in cash payments
Less than two weeks remain in the legislative session that began in January.
Alaska lawmakers struggle with dividend debate
Rep. David Eastman at a recent committee hearing.
Rep. Eastman removed from House minority caucus by Republican lawmakers
A state court judge has set a May 3 deadline for challenges to a revised redistricting plan.
Judge sets May 3 deadline for Alaska redistricting claims
Budget, homelessness, certification on agenda for next Anchorage Assembly meeting
Budget, homelessness, certification on agenda for next Anchorage Assembly meeting