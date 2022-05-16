Warmest stretch of weather this year arrives in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The race is on for 60s and many across Southcentral will see several days of it this week. A nice stretch of weather awaits us all this week, with plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons. The only cause for concern will come Tuesday, as a weak area of low pressure kicks moisture and cloud coverage back through Southcentral. Rain is expected to increase into the evening hours for eastern portions of Prince William Sound, where anywhere from a quarter to a half an inch of rain is likely through Tuesday evening. While most of the rain will stay confined to our east, the rest of Southcentral will see partly sunny skies and some windy conditions. As the system pushes south out of the region, the sunshine is set to return with warmer conditions the rest of the week.

While not everyone will hit 60 degrees the next few days, the mercury really begins rising by the middle of the week. As the aforementioned low pushes south, by midweek we’ll see temperatures slowly warm into the low to mid 60s. This will be the warmest stretch of weather that Southcentral has seen all year long, with many seeing the mid to upper 60s by weeks end.

The good news for nature lovers and those with an adventurous spirit, will be the quiet and sunny weather pattern we’ll see from Wednesday on into the weekend. Get outside and enjoy the week ahead, as there will be little to no impacts outside of the warm conditions. One thing to note is the sunshine and higher sun angle. If you happen to be outside for extended periods of time, you may want to keep the sunscreen handy to protect you and your skin.

Have a wonderful Monday!

