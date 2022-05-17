ASD issues reminders for parents ahead of summer break

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The last day of school for Anchorage School District students is Thursday, and the district has some reminders for their parents before students head out for the summer.

Parents can register their students online for the 2022-2023 school year now on the district’s website. Principals ask parents to do this as soon as possible so they can have a more accurate count of students for next school year and make sure they’re prepared. Parents should update contact information to make sure they are receiving updates for the coming school year.

Students who are returning to the district should keep their Chromebook computers over the summer and bring them to school in the fall. Student Nutrition: Families interested in receiving free and reduced lunches for the 2022-23 school year must apply online, as a federal program that supplied free lunch to all is likely ending.

The district will provide summer meals to students at the sites and times listed on their website.

The district’s Camper Host Program is accepting applications from people interested in parking their RV’s on school property to keep an eye on the buildings. People can apply here.

The Adopt a School for the Summer program asked residents to watch out for neighborhood schools and report any security or maintenance concerns to the following contacts.

APD Emergency: 911

APD Non-emergency 311: extension 1

ASD Maintenance: ( 907) 348-5111

ASD Security: SEM@asdk12.org

The Anchorage School District also posted a complete checklist for parents on their website.

