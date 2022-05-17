Coast Guard searching for cruise ship passenger in Lynn Canal

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Search efforts have begun in the Lynn Canal north of Juneau for a woman who fell overboard from a cruise ship Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard reports.

In an email, the Coast Guard said they are searching for a passenger of the Celebrity Solstice near Eldred Rock in Lynn Canal. The Coast Guard wrote that a 40-year-old woman fell overboard at approximately 3 a.m.

In an interview, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard said that the woman was a passenger and that an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter from Sitka, a 45-foot boat from Juneau and the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Chandeleur are involved in the search.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.