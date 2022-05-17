Direct flights between Kenai and Anchorage now offered by Kenai Aviation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Kenai Peninsula residents have a new way to get to Anchorage, now that the nine passenger, turbo charged piston twin has arrived at Kenai Aviation. Flights between the two communities can resume delivering a more efficient way to carry commuters.

Founded in 1961, Kenai Aviation is one of the oldest operating family owned businesses in Kenai. According to Director of Station Operations and co-owner Jacob Caldwell, being in the community for so long gives them a special insight into what residents need.

“We’ve been flying in these communities for my whole life, for a lot of years up here,” Caldwell said. “Especially for the communities of Homer and Valdez that have only had one option for air service, they’ve been asking for a lot of years for another operator to come in, just help bring up the level of service and again allow for better accessibility.”

In addition to the Anchorage flights, Kenai Aviation will also have service between Anchorage and Homer as well as Anchorage and Valdez, all of which will operate Monday through Friday.

“For the Kenai community it just gives another option for travel,” Caldwell said. “We’re flying in time slots that aren’t currently served by the other carriers, so additional reliability and options for the people in our local community.”

In Alaska, there are many communities that are not accessible by road, creating challenges for those who live in those areas. As a result, flights and ferries are a lifeline for many towns.

“Other places in the country aviation, it’s a hobby or it’s a convenience you know, it’s a nicety,” Caldwell said. “Here in Alaska we have over 200 communities that aren’t accessible by road so aviation is necessary to get to and from. it’s really just critical to our lifestyle up here.”

Getting to Anchorage from Kenai by car takes about three hours if the roads aren’t closed due to avalanches or wildfires. Now, passengers can arrive in 20 minutes.

