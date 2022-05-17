Advertisement

Jerry Lee Lewis, Keith Whitley to join Country Music Hall of Fame

Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be...
Jerry Lee Lewis speaks at the Country Music Hall of Fame after it was announced he will be inducted as a member on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis, the late country singer Keith Whitley and music executive Joe Galante will join the Country Music Hall of Fame.

Lewis, 86, nicknamed “The Killer,” wore a red sequined jacket and white shoes at Tuesday’s announcement, where he was introduced by duo Brooks & Dunn.

“I was wondering if they were ever going to induct me,” Lewis said at the press conference. “But they’ve come around and I was really glad and grateful for it.”

From Ferriday, Louisiana, Lewis found his initial fame under the guidance of Sam Phillips at Sun Records in Memphis, where he played alongside Elvis Presley, Carl Perkins and Johnny Cash in the now famous Million Dollar Quartet. His energy and ego were showcased on his early rock hits like “Great Balls of Fire” and “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On.”

Over the years, he’s been vocal about being snubbed from the Country Music Hall of Fame, saying he couldn’t understand not being recognized for his country records and contribution to the genre. The Country Music Association created the Hall of Fame and handles balloting. A veteran-era artist and a modern-era artist are inducted each year, along with a rotating category of non-performers, recording musicians and songwriters.

Lewis’ career was nearly derailed over the scandal of his marriage to his 13-year-old cousin, Myra, and he faced a backlash from fans during a tour in England in 1958, when crowds became combative.

Lewis spent several years blacklisted before mounting a return to the country charts in the late ‘60s. He had top country singles like “What Made Milwaukee Famous (Has Made a Loser Out of Me),” “She Even Woke Me Up to Say Goodbye,” and “To Make Love Sweeter for You.” He had No. 1 country hits with songs like “There Must Be More to Love Than This,” “Would You Take Another Chance on Me” and “Chantilly Lace.”

Whitley had a short career, spanning just four years and seven months on the Billboard charts before his death at the age of 34 in 1989. But the singer from Sandy Hook, Kentucky, found commercial breakthrough with hits like “When You Say Nothing at All” and “I’m No Stranger to the Rain.” He met Ricky Skaggs when they were both teenagers and they both were hired to be part of bluegrass legend Ralph Stanley’s band, the Clinch Mountain Boys.

The induction for Whitley has been a long time coming for many artists and fans who were captivated by his emotional voice and singing, including artists like Garth Brooks, who has been championing for Whitley’s induction. His widow, fellow country singer Lorrie Morgan, described during the press conference on Tuesday how much it meant to her family and their two children to have him inducted.

“Keith never knew how good he was,” said Morgan. “He would absolutely blown away if he were here today.”

Whitley met Morgan, then a receptionist at a studio, was while he was recording the demo of “Does Fort Worth Ever Cross Your Mind,” which became a hit for George Strait. They married in November 1986.

Morgan said that fans still visit Whitley’s grave site regularly, leaving mementos and paying their respects. She said that she also planned to visit his grave after the press conference to sit on a blanket with her family and cry.

Galante took the helm at RCA Nashville at age 32, the youngest person to ever lead a major label’s Nashville division. He would go on to sign artists like Clint Black, Kenny Chesney, Lorrie Morgan and Keith Whitley, Vince Gill, The Judds, Martina McBride and more. He helped the band Alabama achieve crossover success with multi-platinum hits. In the 1990s, he returned to New York and became president of RCA, where he signed artists like Wu-Tang Clan and the Dave Matthews Band.

But he returned to Nashville and oversaw the evolution of RCA to Sony BMG Nashville, adding imprints like Arista Nashville and Columbia Nashville. Sony BMG Nashville is now Sony Music Nashville. He left Sony Music Nashville in 2010, and has seen many of the artists he worked with over the years become Country Music Hall of Famers, including The Judds only weeks ago.

“I’ve been here a bunch,” Galante said of the Hall of Fame and Museum building, where the inducted artists have plaques on the wall of the rotunda. “I always walked around saying, ‘I know him, I know her.’ But I didn’t believe my name would ever be on that and it’s not something that was on my mind.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Sawyer Cipolla, provided by Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers say body of 7-year-old Kodiak boy has been found
Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were killed in a crash on Friday.
Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash
David Engelman is seen photographing bears at Brooks Falls on Aug. 9, 2018.
3 men jailed, fined for taking selfies in front of feeding brown bears in 2018
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House rejects Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
Girlfriend: Man accused in Dallas attack had Asian delusions
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Suspect charged in deadly California church shooting
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020
Aaron and Blaire Welborn stop by the Fox 10 News Studios to show of the dentures Aaron found...
‘A story to really sink your teeth into’: Snorkeler finds $2,000 dentures lost in Gulf of Mexico
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says