Man arrested after ‘disrupting blasting activities’ at the landslide in Seward

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been arrested after “disrupting the blasting activities” at the landslide in Seward, according to a post on the Seward Police Department Facebook page.

On Monday around 2 p.m., explosive engineers called the Seward Police Department to report that David Willson of Seward was climbing up the landslide and was refusing to leave.

Seward Police said Willson was arrested for first-degree criminal mischief, which is a Class A felony.

Crews with Metco Alaska have been tasked with clearing the massive landslide that buried Lowell Point Road with debris on May 7, cutting off the city of Seward with residents south of town.

Correction: This article has been updated to reflect that David Willson was arrested, but has not been charged.

