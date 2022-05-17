Mid-week sun and 60s in southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dark clouds build in the afternoon and evenings around Anchorage, as daytime temperatures warm through the month of May.

Clouds dropping south over the region will clear over Anchorage Tuesday, and the sunshine will continue over the Kenai Peninsula.

An easterly wave moving out of Western Canada brings rain and clouds to Southeast Alaska and spreads rain over Prince William Sound on Tuesday.

High pressure over the Aleutians Islands will spread over the state mid-week, and that is when May will start cooking.

Southeast Alaska sees partly to mostly cloudy skies, showers and breezy conditions, but will enjoy high pressure and sunshine from Thursday into the weekend.

