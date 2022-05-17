Advertisement

Mid-week sun and 60s in Southcentral

Alaska heats up this week with high pressure
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 6:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Dark clouds build in the afternoon and evenings around Anchorage, as daytime temperatures warm through the month of May.

Clouds dropping south over the region will clear over Anchorage Tuesday, and the sunshine will continue over the Kenai Peninsula.

An easterly wave moving out of Western Canada brings rain and clouds to Southeast Alaska and spreads rain over Prince William Sound on Tuesday.

High pressure over the Aleutians Islands will spread over the state mid-week, and that is when May will start cooking.

Southeast Alaska sees partly to mostly cloudy skies, showers and breezy conditions, but will enjoy high pressure and sunshine from Thursday into the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Sawyer Cipolla, provided by Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers say body of 7-year-old Kodiak boy has been found
Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were killed in a crash on Friday.
Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House rejects Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments
Both inbound and outbound lanes of the Glenn Highway have been closed between Muldoon Road and...
2 dead in 4-vehicle crash on Glenn Highway, police say
Staff Sgt. Seth Michael Plant
JBER identifies Army Alaska soldier killed in bear attack

Latest News

MF-Average 60 deg. day
Mid-week sun and 60s in southcentral
Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by the end of the week
Warmest stretch of weather this year arrives in Southcentral Alaska
Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s by the end of the week
Warmest stretch of weather this year arrives in Southcentral
But first one more round of clouds and showers.
The 60s are coming!