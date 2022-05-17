Advertisement

Nearly 43,000 people died in traffic crashes last year, a 10.5% jump from 2020

Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year,...
Preliminary figures released Tuesday show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall.(MGN)
By TOM KRISHER
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:05 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to the highways after the pandemic forced many to stay at home.

The 10.5% jump over 2020 numbers was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began its fatality data collection system in 1975.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said America faces a crisis on its roads. The safety administration urged state and local governments, drivers and safety advocates to join in an effort to reverse the rising death trend.

Preliminary figures released Tuesday by the agency show that 42,915 people died in traffic crashes last year, up from 38,824 in 2020. Final figures will be released in the fall.

Americans drove about 325 billion miles last year, 11.2% higher than in 2020, which contributed to the increase.

Traffic deaths began to spike in 2019. NHTSA has blamed reckless driving behavior for increases during the pandemic, citing behavioral research showing that speeding and traveling without a seat belt have been higher. Before 2019, the number of fatalities had fallen for three straight years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Sawyer Cipolla, provided by Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers say body of 7-year-old Kodiak boy has been found
Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were killed in a crash on Friday.
Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash
David Engelman is seen photographing bears at Brooks Falls on Aug. 9, 2018.
3 men jailed, fined for taking selfies in front of feeding brown bears in 2018
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska House rejects Senate’s budget with $5,500 in cash payments

Latest News

Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Several Black students who were suspended for trying to protest Confederate flag displays at...
Georgia students sue over blocked protest against rebel flag
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Michael Sussmann is accused of misleading the FBI’s then-general counsel, James Baker, during a...
Clinton campaign lawyer sought to ‘use’ FBI, prosecutor says
In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo workers sort through tomatoes after they are washed before...
Retail sales rise 0.9% in April as consumers show resilience