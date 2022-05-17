Advertisement

Plane crash near Goose Bay leaves two survivors

A plane crashed near Goose Bay on Monday May 17, 2022.
A plane crashed near Goose Bay on Monday May 17, 2022.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 12:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
POINT MACKENZIE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person was hospitalized after a small plane crash-landed near Goose Bay Airport Monday afternoon.

According to Alaska State Troopers, a 1978 Taylorcraft F-19 aircraft “overturned” in the mudflats just east of the airport, located across Knik Arm from Eagle River.

The two occupants of the plane survived and were able to get out of the plane and start walking to the shore, but the 87-year-old passenger, who is a certified flight instructor, had to be rescued with a rope hoist by the Central Mat-Su Fire Department, which was first to respond. The 33-year-old pilot was able to make it to a landing near the airport with the help of good Samaritans, troopers said, and did not need medical help.

The flight instructor was taken to a Matanuska-Susitna area hospital with “minor injuries.” The National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the crash.

Troopers said the plane was “carried out with the tide” and has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.

