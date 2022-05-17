Plenty of sunshine expected through the end of the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain has arrived back in Southcentral, as an easterly waves builds into the region. While the rain itself is scattered in nature and primarily confined to Prince William Sound, we could see some sprinkles in Anchorage and the valley through the evening hours. However, a blocking pattern to our west will prevent much of the moisture from shifting westward. Despite this trend, partly cloudy skies will still be with us through the day.

It’ll still be a warm afternoon for many, as afternoon highs warm into the mid to upper 50s. The only exception will be for eastern portions of the sound, where clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the 40s. Parts of Southeast will also see temperatures stay in the upper 40s, as scattered rain showers linger through the day. The good news for many sunshine lovers and as the school year draws to an end, will be the sunshine that awaits us all through the rest of the week.

Starting tonight into Wednesday, the area of low pressure to our south will pull out of the region. This will lead to clearer skies and drier conditons for Southcentral and the panhandle. While some lingering showers are possible for the southern inner channels the first half of Wednesday, many areas will already begin to dry out.

Once the sunshine builds into the region, Anchorage and much of Southcentral will see the warmest stretch of weather all year long. By weeks end we’ll be seeing highs topping out in the mid 60s.

The rest of the state will also see fairly quiet conditions, as a ridge of high pressure across the Bering keeps most of the region under mostly sunny skies. The only exception looks to be parts of the Slope, where cloudy skies and highs in the teens and 20s looks likely.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

