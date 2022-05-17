Advertisement

Telling Alaska’s Story: Alaska Picker Kelly Turney closes antique shop filled with history

Picking for antiques was just a hobby. People told Kelly Turney that he’d run out of places to pick because Alaska is so small.
By Eric Sowl
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:29 PM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
But quickly, the hobby turned into a fulltime gig. Turney and his wife Becky both quit their jobs with the Palmer Police Department to devote their attention to their new shop, Alaska Picker. The Turney’s traveled all over the state bring home treasure.

Now, after just over a decade, the popular shop is closing — not because it has to — but because it was part of the plan. When the youngest child finished school, the Turney’s would retire and take time to enjoy life.

But it turns out they did such a good job that the community of Palmer is now losing a champion of tracking down and saving Alaska history.

