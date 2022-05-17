Advertisement

US Army Alaska releases names of soldiers killed in Glenn Highway car crash

All of Alaska's top headlines around the state for May 17, 2022.
By Connor Matteson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers died Friday, after being involved in a four-vehicle crash on the Glenn Highway.

In a news release Tuesday, U.S. Army Alaska identified the soldiers involved as 22-year-old Spec. Wyn Lyndon Abonita of Yokosuka, Japan, and 23-year-old Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr. of New Orleans, Louisiana.

“This was a tragic situation, and the entire battalion is mourning the loss of two of our paratroopers. As we mourn, it is important that we allow the ongoing investigation to go unhindered,” said Lt. Col. Dustin Blair, 2-377th PFAR commander, in the news release. “PFAR will continue to support our paratroopers through the employment of our Unit Ministry Team, Military Family Life Counselor, and other Behavioral Health assets.”

Both soldiers were fire control specialists assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment.

The Anchorage Police Department is still investigating the crash.

