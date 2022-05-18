7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday released the cause of death for 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla.

Sawyer was reported missing on May 7 on Kodiak Island and his body was found on May 15.

“After a thorough review of all of the facts and evidence, Troopers have determined that Sawyer died from hypothermia due to exposure to the elements, and no signs or indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found,” troopers wrote in an online dispatch on Wednesday.

A massive search effort took place after Sawyer was reported missing, which included more than 2,500 volunteer searchers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, multiple search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Around 12:30 p.m. on May 15, troopers received word that two adults in the Pillar Mountain area found a deceased juvenile, who was identified as Sawyer.

“DPS would like to thank the thousands of volunteers, dozens of agencies, businesses, and organizations, and the entire Kodiak community for your assistance with this search and investigation over the last week and a half,” troopers wrote on Wednesday.

