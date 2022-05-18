Advertisement

7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say

The latest headlines from Alaska's News Source.
By Paul Choate
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 3:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers on Wednesday released the cause of death for 7-year-old Sawyer Cipolla.

Sawyer was reported missing on May 7 on Kodiak Island and his body was found on May 15.

“After a thorough review of all of the facts and evidence, Troopers have determined that Sawyer died from hypothermia due to exposure to the elements, and no signs or indications of foul play or suspicious circumstances were found,” troopers wrote in an online dispatch on Wednesday.

A massive search effort took place after Sawyer was reported missing, which included more than 2,500 volunteer searchers as well as professional search and rescue teams, the U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Army National Guard, U.S. Navy Seals, multiple search and rescue dogs, volunteer pilots and drone pilots.

Around 12:30 p.m. on May 15, troopers received word that two adults in the Pillar Mountain area found a deceased juvenile, who was identified as Sawyer.

“DPS would like to thank the thousands of volunteers, dozens of agencies, businesses, and organizations, and the entire Kodiak community for your assistance with this search and investigation over the last week and a half,” troopers wrote on Wednesday.

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spec. Wyne Lyndon Jacob Abonita and Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr.
US Army Alaska releases names of soldiers killed in Glenn Highway car crash
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature comes to tentative budget deal with over $3,800 in cash payments
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?
U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard cruise ship passenger
A photo of the landslide in Seward taken in May, 2022.
Man arrested after ‘disrupting blasting activities’ at the landslide in Seward

Latest News

On May 13th, military personnel wrapped up their training with Red Flag Alaska 22-1, a pacific...
Inside the Gate: Eielson Air Force Base wraps up their Red Flag training
Kodiak Quads
Kodiak Quads are 3 weeks old, doing well
Kodiak Quads are 3 weeks old, doing well
Kodiak Quads are 3 weeks old, doing well
UAA Talent Search program
Alaska Legislature passes bill to protect college scholarship fund