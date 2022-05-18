Advertisement

Alaska lawmakers face end of session, with budget unresolved

By Becky Bohrer
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 2:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska lawmakers face the end of the regular legislative session Wednesday, with a state spending package yet to be resolved.

House and Senate negotiators reached a tentative agreement Tuesday that would pay residents more than $3,000. But the final amount would depend on whether the Legislature can muster the votes needed to access a key savings account. The agreement must be taken up by the House and Senate.

Wednesday marked a constitutional meeting limit of 121 days, though the constitution provides an option to extend up to 10 days. Senate President Peter Micciche said Wednesday morning that at this point, lawmakers were treating this as though it’s the last day.

