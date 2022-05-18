Advertisement

High pressure warms up May days

Anchorage hits 60 degrees Tuesday
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage reached a spring milestone Tuesday, hitting 60 degrees and topping out at 61 for the high. It has been 247 days since the last 60 degree reading at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport.

A ridge of high pressure holds over the Southern parts of the state, from the Aleutian Islands to the Bering Sea.

Low pressure is rotating in the Gulf of Alaska to the North Pacific Ocean with easterly waves riding the top of the upper trough.

Rain will continue for the copper river basin and Prince William Sound overnight tonight and then taper off Wednesday morning. Areas west of the Chugach Mountains and Kenai Mountains — including Anchorage and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough should continue to stay mostly dry, warm and sunny through Friday, along with much of the Southcentral Alaska region.

In Southeast Alaska, a frost advisory runs from 1 a.m.-7 a.m. Wednesday for the North Gulf Coast to Haines and Gustavus. Temperatures are likely to drop to 32 or lower, which could harm sensitive plants left outdoors.

In Glennallen, flooding is ongoing. The warning status has been downgraded to a flood advisory.

High pressure brings on warm May days
MF-Average 60 deg. day
Mid-week sun and 60s in Southcentral