Kodiak Quads are 3 weeks old, doing well

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Kodiak quadruplets have made their entrance into the world, and their parents say the four babies are doing well.

“We have four beautiful, healthy kids, and it’s just great to see that kind of some of the worries and stuff like that are starting to dissipate,” said the quadruplets’ father Harlen Trosvig.

Harlen and his wife Stephanie Trosvig welcomed the quadruplets on April 27 at 32-weeks gestation, according to the Kodiak quadruplet’s Facebook page. This is only the second time quadruplets have been born in the state since data collection started in 1977, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

Stephanie said the babies are still in the Newborn Intensive Care Unit and have to learn how to eat on their own before they can be taken home.

The couple slowly released the children’s names on social media. Stephanie said it took the couple a few days to solidify the names.

“We came in here with four names that we thought that we liked, but naming four was extremely hard. So, there was two that we almost knew that were for sure,” Stephanie said.

They decided on Madilyn Grace, Mitchell Allen, Jessica Lynn and Jeremy James.

“We really liked Madilyn and we really liked Jeremy. So, after we kind of met their personalities, it took us a couple days just being in the NICU to have them, their breathing masks off, and we just kind of wanted to see their faces a little more. So, we found Mitchell’s name, which is another M. So, then we really like Jessica. So we have two M’s and two J’s.”

She said Madilyn was sitting at the bottom in the womb.

“From the beginning of our ultrasound, she was always so squished that we were like, ‘Wow, she’s going to be the one that’s feisty and that’s ornery about all of her siblings sitting on her for so long,’” Stephanie said. “She’s our feisty, aggressive, very ornery and alert baby girl.”

Stephanie said Mitchell is the biggest boy.

“He’s just a big lover, super calm, sweet, hardly cries,” Stephanie said.

Jessica and Jeremy are both alert, have a low temperament and most alike in looks and personality. They are pretty content all the time, Stephanie said.

The couple lives in Kodiak, but has been staying in Anchorage for months, in case there were any pregnancy complications. They don’t yet have a date on when they can go back to Kodiak with the quads, but they are expecting maybe in early July.

