Temperatures warm into the mid 60s by weeks end

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well advertised warming trend continues to build into Southcentral, with daily highs a degree or two warmer each day. Not only did Anchorage officially hit the 60s for the first time since September yesterday, but so did Fairbanks. This warming trend is thanks to a ridge of high pressure to our west that has some influence over our weather.

While quiet weather will stick around for the rest of the week for a large portion of the state, rain is set to make a return to the Aleutians. This comes as the ridge of high pressure shifts to the north. As it does, a low will lift north out of the Pacific Ocean and lead to a return to showers and breezy conditions.

It’s that time of the year, where the weather pattern will feature sunshine and plenty of it. From Southcentral, through the Interior and into Southeast, sunny skies and warmer weather will greet all. It’s possible that by the end of the week parts of Southcentral will be flirting with temperatures in the upper 60s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

