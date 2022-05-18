Advertisement

VIDEO: Woman celebrates 102nd birthday after getting COVID twice

Georgia resident Emma Smith recently celebrated her 102nd birthday. (Courtesy: WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 5:43 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB/Gray News) - A Georgia woman recently celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Emma Smith celebrated her milestone birthday on May 14 and credited her long life to her faith, and for a good reason.

WALB reports she was sent home to die a few years ago after taking a fall. Also, since the pandemic began, she caught COVID twice.

On her 100th birthday, Smith’s family asked for community support amid the pandemic. They asked for 100 cards to be delivered but instead, they ended up being gifted 250!

Smith was born in Alabama and has spent most of her life in the South. She also has a long list of relatives who have crossed or gotten near the century mark.

The 102-year-old said she has not had alcohol or smoked in her life, and nowadays, she’s not up to a lot, but two things that keep her interested are quilting and flowers.

Smith has made over 200 quilts in her life.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An undated photo of Sawyer Cipolla, provided by Alaska State Troopers.
Troopers say body of 7-year-old Kodiak boy has been found
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?
David Engelman is seen photographing bears at Brooks Falls on Aug. 9, 2018.
3 men jailed, fined for taking selfies in front of feeding brown bears in 2018
Two U.S. Army Alaska soldiers were killed in a crash on Friday.
Two Alaska soldiers die in Glenn Highway crash
Spec. Wyne Lyndon Jacob Abonita and Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr.
US Army Alaska releases names of soldiers killed in Glenn Highway car crash

Latest News

907 Sports
Bird Flu cases continue to rise in Alaska
Bird flu continues to spread across the state
Trump’s preferred Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Mehmet Oz, has divided conservatives who...
Election 2022: Pennsylvania, North Carolina hold key races
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant