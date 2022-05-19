Advertisement

ASD Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop’s last day is approaching

Bishop’s tenure in Anchorage coincided with some extreme challenges, including an earthquake that struck in the fall of 2018.
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:42 PM AKDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage School Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop will retire on June 30, after six years of leading the state’s largest school district.

Bishop penned a letter to the community on May 13.

“I have enjoyed an amazing career spanning over three decades in Alaska, doing what I do because of my passion and belief that education matters,” Bishop wrote.

Bishop’s tenure in Anchorage coincided with some extreme challenges, including an earthquake that shook up Southcentral Alaska in the fall of 2018.

“We set up our command center and every child went home safe that night,” Bishop said in an interview.

The damage caused two schools to close for over two years, but Bishop led the charge to relocate students quickly so that learning could continue.

“What we did was utilize all staff — all hands on deck — so that everyone could get back and we were only out a week,” Bishop said.

The COVID-19 pandemic was another challenge not of Bishop’s making, and, she said, one of her biggest regrets.

“I don’t think there’s a person that doesn’t — I call it armchair quarterback — what happened and the decisions, but certainly I can say that I have probably been the most critical of myself, “Bishop said.

Schools were closed in the spring of 2020 during a statewide emergency declaration during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Bishop said she believed schools could reopen safely the following fall, but students stayed online.

“We used the best information at the time,” Bishop said. “And so I’m second-guessing myself because I was like what more could I have done? Because I know that academically kids suffered.”

Already low reading scores dropped during the pandemic. Bishop said previously that raising literacy rates is critical, and urged the district to continue to focus on reading skills at the elementary level.

Bishop said she was proud that graduation rates increased during her tenure.

“2019 was the highest year ever in ASD, and since then we have had the second two highest years.”

Bishop said while her job at ASD was coming to a close, she couldn’t rule out working with young people again.

“I have a little bit more gas in me but, I am definitely going to choose something that is not 24/7 that’s always on,” Bishop said. " But young people inspire me and I’m sure that there’s going to be something down the line.”

Bishop’s successor Jharrett Bryantt has already arrived in Anchorage. Bishop said she’s working with him to make a smooth transition.

Stay informed on the go with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source and Alaska’s Weather Source apps.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spec. Wyne Lyndon Jacob Abonita and Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr.
US Army Alaska releases names of soldiers killed in Glenn Highway car crash
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature comes to tentative budget deal with over $3,800 in cash payments
Alaska residents have until 11:59 p.m. to either file online or send a postmarked paper...
Alaska Senate’s plan for $5,500 in cash payments is dead, but what happens next?
U.S. Coast Guard
Coast Guard suspends search for overboard cruise ship passenger
A photo of the landslide in Seward taken in May, 2022.
Man arrested after ‘disrupting blasting activities’ at the landslide in Seward

Latest News

Starting in early June, commuters can expect detours in parts of midtown as one of Anchorage’s...
Dowling Road project to disrupt traffic all summer
Dr. Deena Bishop will retire as Anchorage School Superintendent on June 30th
ASD School Superintendent Dr. Deena Bishop is getting set to retire
Denali National Park and Preserve
Japanese climber dies in crevasse fall near Mount Hunter
On May 13th, military personnel wrapped up their training with Red Flag Alaska 22-1, a pacific...
Inside the Gates: Eielson Air Force Base wraps up their Red Flag training