California man who trafficked drugs through Alaska sentenced to 25 years

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A California man who distributed drugs and firearms through Alaska in 2017 and 2018 was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

In a press release, the department wrote that 49-year-old Antoine Lapoleon Davis — also known as “Shorty” — trafficked drugs into the state through the U.S. mail system, distributing large amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. Davis was convicted last May.

In 2017, inspectors with the U.S. Postal Service intercepted two packages from Davis that contained drugs and guns — one had meth, meth pills and firearms that was mailed to Arizona, while the other had almost two kilograms of meth and cocaine and was addressed to Alaska from California. Investigators were able to identify Davis as the sender through fingerprint and handwriting analysis.

“We will not idly stand by while dealers peddle their devastating drugs to Alaskans,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Alaska S. Lane Tucker said. “We take drug trafficking crimes very seriously in Alaska and we will continue to vigorously prosecute traffickers, wherever they may live, for their illegal actions. This significant sentence should serve as a warning to anyone considering trafficking drugs in our state that, together with our law enforcements partners, we will investigate and prosecute to the fullest extent of the law.”

On Oct. 4, 2018, investigators with the Federal Bureau of Investigation used a search warrant to access an Anchorage apartment that Davis was living in and seized meth, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as four firearms and “other drug dealing paraphernalia.” Investigators said Davis later admitted to distributing three kilograms of meth and half a kilogram of cocaine per month, as well as an unknown amount of heroin and crack cocaine. Davis told investigators that he was using the firearms, which included three handguns and a semiautomatic rifle, as a way to protect his drug supply.

“The defendant was a prolific drug trafficker who harmed Alaskan communities by distributing substantial amounts of illegal narcotics in the Anchorage area,” said Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office Antony Jung. “The FBI is committed to working with our law enforcement partners to prevent offenders from plaguing Alaskan communities with illegal drugs and weapons, and we will continue to purposefully identify, disrupt, and dismantle drug trafficking enterprises, in an effort to make our communities safer.”

U.S. District Judge Timothy Burgess, who issued the sentencing, said in the release that Davis had previously served a 16-year sentence in California on similar charges.

