Heating up! Parts of Alaska will flirt with the 70s

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure continues to influence our weather across much of the state, leading to the warmest stretch of weather that we’ve seen all year long.

While no records look to be in jeopardy, the stretch of warm weather will some place make a run near 70 degrees. The warmest conditions exist from Southwest Alaska and into Southcentral Alaska, where highs will easily top out well above 60 degrees. Thanks to the ridge of high pressure, daily highs will continue to warm a degree or two into Saturday.

While much of the state continues to remain on the warm and sunny side, the Aleutians are set to see a return to a stormy and windy pattern. As the ridge shifts to the north, it’s opening the door for an area of low pressure to move into the region. This will lead to increasing winds and rain through the night, with some areas seeing gusts upwards of 50 mph. The low will be very slow to move, as the ridge will limit just how far north it can advance. This will keep rain and clouds in the forecast through the weekend for the Aleutians and as far east as Kodiak Island.

While some clouds could undercut the ridge for coastal regions of Southcentral, one can expect plenty of sunshine and warmer weather to remain. The question remains, who will see a run into the 70s? As of Thursday morning, parts of Southwest Alaska, the Matanuska-Susitna Valley and Fairbanks bring the best shot of seeing temperatures of 70 through the first part of the weekend.

While sunshine and warmer conditions have been the trend as of late, a slight cooling trend will knock us back into the upper 50s and lower 60s through the middle of next week.

Until then, enjoy the warm weather!

