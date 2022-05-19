Advertisement

High pressure heats up Alaska

Temperatures climb to the 60s and even low 70s
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 7:07 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage hit the 60s again on Wednesday, reaching a high of 63 degrees to be exact.

An area of low pressure is spinning over the Gulf of Alaska, impacting the panhandle. This storm will pull away from the region this evening and overnight.

That will bring in high pressure, leading to clearing, drying and warming, following the trend that will encompass much of mainland Alaska during the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Flooding issues remain into Thursday. A flood watch along the Yukon River is in effect for Grayling, Anvik, Holy Cross and Russian Mission due to an ice jam upriver from Grayling.

Glennallen remains under a flood advisory, and this has extended into Sunday.

High temperatures are likely to hit the 60s into Fairbanks and McGrath, and south to the Matanuska-Susitna Borough and Anchorage. This is the time to keep extra sunglasses in the car and sunscreen on your skin.

The hot spot was Palmer at 67 and the coldest temperature was in Anaktuvuk Pass at 12 degrees.

