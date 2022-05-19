Advertisement

Report: Rents in US hit record high

A new report found rents hit a record high in April.
A new report found rents hit a record high in April.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 12:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Renters across the U.S. are paying more to stay in their homes, and the trend looks like it will continue.

A report from realtor.com shows the national median rent for the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas was over $1,800 a month in April.

That’s a jump of nearly 17% from a year ago, and the highest on record.

If the trend continues, the report projects the national median rent could be more than $2,000 a month by August.

There are, however, signs of possible relief for renters. Rent growth slowed for the third straight month in April after peaking in January.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature comes to tentative budget deal with over $3,800 in cash payments
Spec. Wyne Lyndon Jacob Abonita and Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr.
US Army Alaska releases names of soldiers killed in Glenn Highway car crash
A developer is planning to make a $200 million investment in Downtown Anchorage. The largest...
Downtown redevelopment project ‘demolishes’ hopes for Fourth Avenue Theater

Latest News

Authorities said Mamie Smith and Whitley Smith were arrested after they assaulted multiple...
Sheriff: Mother, daughter arrested after assaulting ‘bullying’ students at school
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’
The bill is one of at least three anti-abortion bills sent this year to Oklahoma Gov. Kevin...
Oklahoma abortion providers say services expected to stop
Alaska's News Source FastCast daily digital headlines include the Legislature's final budget, a...
FastCast May 19
Chilling new details are emerging in the investigation into the deadly Buffalo supermarket mass...
Grand jury indicts man in Buffalo supermarket shooting