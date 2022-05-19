Advertisement

Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school

Alaska's News Source FastCast daily digital headlines include the Legislature's final budget, a construction update, and more.
By Tim Rockey
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Among three guns confiscated at a South Carolina middle school, one had been stolen out of Alaska over four decades ago.

According to a police report, Sedgefield Middle School Safety Resource Officer Cpl. Bradley Scrio met with the school’s principal and one other student after receiving a report that a separate student was showing a handgun on the bus.

According to a report by WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina, three students were taken to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, South Carolina, and four students in total are facing charges.

Related: Four students charged after 3 firearms found at middle school in Goose Creek

Scrio wrote that he activated his body-worn camera during the interactions and that three handguns were seized.

“Once at school the bag containing the firearms was passed between the other offenders, finally ending up in Offender #4′s book bag,” Scrio wrote.

Scrio seized a .380-caliber Titan-MOD, a Titan .25-caliber and a Colt Police .38-caliber, which had been reported stolen from “AK Highway Patrol Anchorage, AK,” as well as a magazine for a Glock 9mm.

“One of the firearms mentioned in the South Carolina incident report was reported stolen/missing by an Alaska citizen to the Alaska State Troopers in March 1978,” Alaska State Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote in an email. “Due to the age of the original report, DPS no longer has a copy of the incident report as it was likely destroyed in accordance with DPS records retention schedules.”

Stay informed with breaking news and weather alerts from the Alaska’s News Source apps

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alaska State Troopers said the body of Sawyer Cipolla, 7, was found Sunday afternoon.
7-year-old boy found dead on Kodiak Island after massive search died from hypothermia, troopers say
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
Alaska Legislature comes to tentative budget deal with over $3,800 in cash payments
Spec. Wyne Lyndon Jacob Abonita and Pvt. Valsin David Tate Jr.
US Army Alaska releases names of soldiers killed in Glenn Highway car crash
A developer is planning to make a $200 million investment in Downtown Anchorage. The largest...
Downtown redevelopment project ‘demolishes’ hopes for Fourth Avenue Theater

Latest News

Alaska's News Source FastCast daily digital headlines include the Legislature's final budget, a...
FastCast May 19
(Source: MGN)
California man who trafficked drugs through Alaska sentenced to 25 years
President Joe Biden’s order to protect the nation’s oldest woodlands is raising a simple but...
Biden forest plan stirs dispute over what counts as “old”
Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska (KTUU)
Alaska Legislature passes ‘compromise’ budget with over $3,200 in cash payments