Stolen gun from Alaska turns up at South Carolina middle school

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Among three guns confiscated at a South Carolina middle school, one had been stolen out of Alaska over four decades ago.

According to a police report, Sedgefield Middle School Safety Resource Officer Cpl. Bradley Scrio met with the school’s principal and one other student after receiving a report that a separate student was showing a handgun on the bus.

According to a report by WCSC in Charleston, South Carolina, three students were taken to a Department of Juvenile Justice facility in Columbia, South Carolina, and four students in total are facing charges.

Scrio wrote that he activated his body-worn camera during the interactions and that three handguns were seized.

“Once at school the bag containing the firearms was passed between the other offenders, finally ending up in Offender #4′s book bag,” Scrio wrote.

Scrio seized a .380-caliber Titan-MOD, a Titan .25-caliber and a Colt Police .38-caliber, which had been reported stolen from “AK Highway Patrol Anchorage, AK,” as well as a magazine for a Glock 9mm.

“One of the firearms mentioned in the South Carolina incident report was reported stolen/missing by an Alaska citizen to the Alaska State Troopers in March 1978,” Alaska State Trooper Spokesperson Austin McDaniel wrote in an email. “Due to the age of the original report, DPS no longer has a copy of the incident report as it was likely destroyed in accordance with DPS records retention schedules.”

